Kurdish official says 10,000 fled northern Iraq fighting

More than 10,000 individuals have fled preventing between the Iraqi military and Yazidi fighters affiliated with Turkey’s banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an official from Iraq’s Kurdistan area stated Thursday.

The newest determine is greater than double the 4,000 which an official from the area reported on Tuesday had arrived.

The Yazidis are a Kurdish-speaking non-Arab, non-Muslim minority who had been massacred by ISIS extremists in 2014.

Clashes left one Iraqi soldier dead on Monday within the northern area of Sinjar, the Yazidi minority’s heartland which is the location of frequent confrontations between safety forces and native fighters allied with the separatist PKK.

The newest preventing “has driven families to flee to the Kurdistan region,” with many heading to Dohuk province, stated Dayane Hamo, an official answerable for disaster response.

“In three days, their number reached 1,711 families and 10,261 people,” Hamo stated, including they’d been given meals and different provides to final per week.

The newest preventing started Sunday, with either side blaming the opposite for beginning it.

A senior Iraqi military official stated the clashes value the lives of a dozen Yazidi fighters.

The military is in search of to use an settlement reached between Baghdad and the Kurdistan area for the withdrawal of Yazidi and PKK fighters.

The Sinjar area has additionally been a goal of Turkish airstrikes on rear bases of the PKK. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist group.

