Kurkure dosa from a Delhi eatery may take you by surprise. Watch

Dosas are a favorite for many individuals and with being such a preferred meals merchandise, comes the duty of being an ingredient in lots of fusion foods. If you’re a common on Instagram, then you will have heard of masala dosa ice-cream rolls or possibly even the Indo-Chinese fusion dosa. This time, an eatery in New Delhi has mixed two Indian favourites into one and made the Kurkure dosa.

The video opens to indicate how the particular person making ready the dish takes a bowl stuffed with the dosa batter and spreads it on a tawa. He then takes a bit little bit of chopped onions and a few greens, and places it onto this dosa because it will get fried to a crisp. He then provides a bit little bit of flavouring and mixes the entire thing collectively and spreads it evenly till the Kurkure twist hits the dish. According to the caption of the video that was posted by meals blogger The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram, the placement that this video was shot at was Dosa Villas in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi.

After including fairly a beneficiant quantity of Kurkure, he additionally proceeds so as to add some grated cheese onto the dosa. The dosa is then served on a dish with out being folded in order that the items of Kurkure can keep in place. “Chatpata dosa khaoge toh original wala bhul jaoge,” [If you have this spicy dosa then you might forget the original one] reads the caption that accompanies this video.

Watch it right here:

This video of Kurkure dosa was posted on Instagram a bit greater than three days in the past. It has acquired greater than 3,000 likes as of now and several other feedback from people who find themselves fairly shocked at this new fusion dosa.

“Yeh toh mera wala dosa hai,” [This is my kind of dosa] commented an Instagram consumer. Another particular person additionally preferred this dosa and posted “Amazing,” adopted by a heart-eyed emoji. However, many netizens weren’t in settlement with this new combo and wrote issues like, “This is not a dosa.”

What are your ideas on this fusion meals?