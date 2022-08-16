Kururrungku Roos defeat Yardgee Dockers for grand final spot

The prime canines of the competitors, the Yardgee Dockers, have needed to tuck tail after a 10-point loss to the fourth crew on the ladder, the Kururrungku Roos, in a preliminary last upset.

The Kururrungku Roos obtained off to a gradual begin and it regarded like it might be a straightforward win for the Dockers on the quarter-time siren.

The Roos scored three objectives, ending the time period on 18 factors whereas the Yardgee facet scored 5 objectives and a behind, ending the time period with 31 factors.

But the Roos mounted a profitable counter-attack within the second quarter, slotting 4 objectives and 5 behinds, whereas the Dockers’ accuracy allow them to down on the objectives, slotting only one aim and three behinds, 7.5 (47) to six.4 (40).

The Yardgee Dockers weren’t going to let the Roos run away with the match but, putting again within the third time period and taking the lead as soon as once more.

The Dockers kicked three objectives and a behind whereas the Roos did not make their photographs rely, scoring six behinds for the quarter, 9.5 (59) to 7.11 (53).

The Roos struck again with improved accuracy within the last time period, slotting 4 of their 5 photographs at aim whereas the Dockers struggled to make their alternatives rely, kicking one aim and three behinds, the Roos working out 11.12 (78) to 10.8 (68) winners.

The Kururrungku Roos now transfer on to play the grand last on August 20 towards the Halls Creek Hawks, who sit second on the ladder.

The Hawks are the favourites to win, sitting on 40 factors with a 291.88 proportion in comparison with the underdogs, the Roos, who’re on simply 28 factors with a 120.76 proportion.