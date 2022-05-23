Kusal Mendis ‘under observation’ in Dhaka hospital after complaining of chest pain
It was the twenty third over of the Test, with Bangladesh of their first innings, when Mendis appeared in discomfort and lay down on the sphere. He was instantly tended to by the Sri Lankan medical workers. He left the taking part in space holding his chest quickly after.
In the preliminary replace, BCB physician Manzur Hossain Chowdhury had stated that Mendis needed to be taken to the hospital for “proper diagnosis and better management”. According to Chowdhury, Mendis was affected by dehydration main into the match, which may very well be a cause behind his discomfort.
It is unclear at this stage how lengthy he will probably be within the hospital for, and on his participation within the Dhaka Test.
The circumstances within the first Test had been extraordinarily making an attempt with the humidity attending to the gamers. Tamim Iqbal was pressured to retire damage resulting from extreme cramps on day three, whereas on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough, too, needed to depart the sphere throughout the fourth day due to the scorching warmth. Players had been usually noticed having drinks breaks below big umbrellas all through the course of the Test.
Sri Lanka additionally had to make use of a concussion substitute for quick bowler Vishwa Fernando after he was struck by a Shoriful Islam bouncer on the second day in Chattogram. Kasun Rajitha was his substitute. This is Sri Lanka’s final match on this Bangladesh tour.