Kusal Mendis ‘under observation’ in Dhaka hospital after complaining of chest pain

Kusal Mendis remains to be in a Dhaka hospital, after leaving the sphere holding his chest minutes earlier than lunch on the primary day of the second Test, however an ECG check has “come out clear”. The medical doctors “suspect muscle spasms” as the rationale for his discomfort, Sri Lanka workforce supervisor Mahinda Halangoda stated, including that Mendis is “still under observation”.

It was the twenty third over of the Test, with Bangladesh of their first innings, when Mendis appeared in discomfort and lay down on the sphere. He was instantly tended to by the Sri Lankan medical workers. He left the taking part in space holding his chest quickly after.

In the preliminary replace, BCB physician Manzur Hossain Chowdhury had stated that Mendis needed to be taken to the hospital for “proper diagnosis and better management”. According to Chowdhury, Mendis was affected by dehydration main into the match, which may very well be a cause behind his discomfort.

It is unclear at this stage how lengthy he will probably be within the hospital for, and on his participation within the Dhaka Test.

Mendis scored a stable half-century within the first innings in the Chattogram Test , adopted by a fast 48 within the second stint, serving to Sri Lanka draw the sport.

The circumstances within the first Test had been extraordinarily making an attempt with the humidity attending to the gamers. Tamim Iqbal was pressured to retire damage resulting from extreme cramps on day three, whereas on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough, too, needed to depart the sphere throughout the fourth day due to the scorching warmth. Players had been usually noticed having drinks breaks below big umbrellas all through the course of the Test.