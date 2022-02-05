Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq’s Najaf: State news agency

Kuwait Airways is resuming industrial flights to Iraq’s Najaf metropolis ranging from Saturday, Kuwaiti state information company KUNA reported.

The Gulf state’s flag service suspended its flights to Iraq final month after a number of rockets landed in Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at the least one disused civilian airplane.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Six rockets struck the Baghdad airport on January 28 damaging two industrial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the principle nationwide airline.

The incident marked an escalation in rocket and drone assaults typically concentrating on the US and its allies, in addition to Iraqi authorities establishments. The assaults had been blamed on Iran-backed militia teams.

Read extra:

Humanitarians weigh in on challenges threatening world peace, coexistence

‘Terrorists’ have dragged Iraq into regional war by targeting Gulf state: Iraq’s Sadr

Warfare technology aids rogue shipping companies evade maritime sanctions