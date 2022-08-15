Kuwait appoints its first ambassador to Iran since 2016
Kuwait has appointed an envoy to Iran, each nations mentioned
on Sunday, greater than six years after recalling its high envoy to
Tehran in 2016, Trend experiences citing Al
Arabiya.
Ambassador Bader Abdullah al-Munaikh handed his credentials to
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on
Saturday, Iran’s international ministry mentioned on its web site. Kuwait’s
international ministry confirmed Munaikh was appointed envoy to Iran.
Iran already has an envoy in Kuwait.
The transfer comes as Saudi Arabia works to enhance ties with Iran,
with which it has been locked in a rivalry that has performed out
throughout conflicts within the area.
Riyadh broke off ties with Tehran in January 2016 after Iranian
protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Iran after Saudi Arabia
executed a outstanding Shia cleric.
Kuwait recalled its envoy to Iran as different Gulf Arab states
downgraded ties to rally behind Riyadh. Kuwait has maintained
comparatively good relations with Tehran below a international coverage
balancing ties with its bigger neighbors.
The United Arab Emirates is working to ship an envoy to
Iran because it seeks to rebuild bridges following years of tensions, a
senior Emirati official mentioned final month.
Saudi Arabia launched direct talks with Iran final 12 months. The
Kingdom’s international minister has mentioned there was some progress in
5 rounds of Iraq-mediated discussions, however “not enough.”