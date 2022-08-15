Kuwait appoints its first ambassador to Iran since 2016

Kuwait has appointed an envoy to Iran, each nations mentioned

on Sunday, greater than six years after recalling its high envoy to

Tehran in 2016, Trend experiences citing Al

Arabiya.

Ambassador Bader Abdullah al-Munaikh handed his credentials to

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on

Saturday, Iran’s international ministry mentioned on its web site. Kuwait’s

international ministry confirmed Munaikh was appointed envoy to Iran.

Iran already has an envoy in Kuwait.

The transfer comes as Saudi Arabia works to enhance ties with Iran,

with which it has been locked in a rivalry that has performed out

throughout conflicts within the area.

Riyadh broke off ties with Tehran in January 2016 after Iranian

protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Iran after Saudi Arabia

executed a outstanding Shia cleric.

Kuwait recalled its envoy to Iran as different Gulf Arab states

downgraded ties to rally behind Riyadh. Kuwait has maintained

comparatively good relations with Tehran below a international coverage

balancing ties with its bigger neighbors.

The United Arab Emirates is working to ship an envoy to

Iran because it seeks to rebuild bridges following years of tensions, a

senior Emirati official mentioned final month.

Saudi Arabia launched direct talks with Iran final 12 months. The

Kingdom’s international minister has mentioned there was some progress in

5 rounds of Iraq-mediated discussions, however “not enough.”