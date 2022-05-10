Asia
Kuwait Emiri decree accepts government resignation
A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the federal government on Tuesday, greater than a month after it was submitted, state information company KUNA reported.
The decree requested the federal government to remain on in a caretaker capability, the report mentioned.
