Kuwait lifts many COVID-19 restrictions, allows travel abroad

Kuwait’s cupboard has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions together with a ban on international journey, a transfer that may also apply to those that usually are not vaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah mentioned on Monday.

The unvaccinated will nonetheless should get a PCR check 72 hours earlier than boarding a flight to the Gulf state and quarantine for seven days after arrival, whereas those that are vaccinated wouldn’t be required to take action.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Some of the restrictions lifted from subsequent week would come with permitting the unvaccinated to enter procuring malls, in addition to cinemas, theatres and banquet halls in the event that they current a unfavorable PCR check.

Read extra:

UAE cinemas to operate at full capacity starting February 15

Norway to end most pandemic restrictions

Australia, New Zealand COVID-19 vaccine mandate protests gain in numbers