Kuwait’s defense minister contracts COVID-19

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, has contracted COVID-19, the ministry stated in an announcement carried by the state’s information company KUNA.

He was self-isolating at residence and would proceed his official duties remotely, the assertion added.

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported 6,515 new COVID-19 infections and one virus-related dying over the previous 24 hours.

According to the assertion carried by KUNA, some 36,377 swab exams had been carried out over the past 24 hours, out of a complete of 6,786,442 to date.

