Kuyabi warns of ‘no-nonsense approach’ to corruption as housing agency board probes CEO, COO | News24

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says she has requested the HDA board to probe two executives for corruption.

This was after whistleblowers alleged that the executives dished out questionable contracts to the tune of R270 million i n a single day.

Kubayi stated that since her arrival on the division, many unsubstantiated allegations precipitated the portfolio to lose focus from its work.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has referred allegations of corruption in opposition to the Housing Development Agency’s (HDA) performing CEO Daphney Ngoasheng and COO Nkululeko Stephen Poya, to the HDA board for investigation.

Ngoasheng and Poya are additionally accused of collusion and interference with provide chain administration processes.

Kubayi has additionally known as on individuals who have additional proof of obvious impropriety on the HDA to report it to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“In ensuring that I adhere to corporate governance, I have referred and also requested that these and any other complaints be forwarded to the board as the correct authority to deal with these matters. Officially, I have only received one letter and one very inappropriate WhatsApp message, written with so much disregard for processes and containing very disrespectful content,” she stated.

“As you are aware, this administration is committed to dealing with corruption and has established the fusion centre and strengthened the SIU to help deal with such matter[s]. I encourage anyone with this information to approach the SIU or any other relevant authority so that the allegations can be investigated.”

The minister’s feedback come after whistleblowers alleged in a damning file that Ngoasheng and Poya dished out R270 million in questionable contracts in a single day.

The group of disgruntled workers compiled a 46-page criticism, titled “Complaint about deepened corruption activities at HDA”, and despatched it to HDA board chairperson Doctor Tshilidzi Ratshitanga and Kubayi in January 2022.

READ | Whistleblowers in damning dossier: Housing agency bosses dished out R270m in dodgy contracts in a single day

The file, which News24 has seen, contains a abstract of 4 allegations in opposition to Ngoasheng and 6 in opposition to Poya. It additionally accommodates numerous articles which have been written in regards to the latter through which is HDA appointment was questioned, given his tainted previous on the Railway Safety Regulator.

But Kubayi stated:

I’m not conscious of the stated criticism specifically, nevertheless, since my arrival on the portfolio, there have been quite a few media inquiries about allegations of corruption in opposition to Mr Poya and some days in the past [they] began together with Ms Ngoasheng.

“I’m confident that the board will steer the ship towards stability and high performance, compared to what this organisation has been. I have been very clear on adherence to governance protocols and a no-nonsense approach towards poor performance and corruption. As a government, we have committed to rooting out any individuals, irrespective of who they are if they are found to be corrupt or incompetent,” Kubayi stated.

She added that when she joined the portfolio, she discovered establishments that wanted pressing consideration and succesful management to revive and be certain that good company governance turned the norm.

“At HDA, I found an administrator, Dr Alex Mahapa, whom I decided will remain the accounting authority (board) of the organisation while advertising and appointing a new board commenced.”

Kubayi stated that on 1 November 2021, a brand new board was appointed because the accounting authority of the HDA.

“I am flagging this to highlight that since my arrival in the portfolio, following a Cabinet reshuffle, the HDA had an accounting authority and that there was never a time when there was a lacuna.

“The accountability of an accounting authority, amongst different issues, is to carry the executives accountable, examine any allegations dropped at the accounting authority’s consideration and guarantee compliance with all legal guidelines and insurance policies. More importantly, the accounting authority has to make sure that the establishment features successfully. In phrases of the PFMA (the Public Finance Management Act), the roles and tasks of the manager authority, the minister, about numerous schedules of state-owned entities are outlined. The King IV [report] guides by way of company governance as effectively the roles and tasks of the shareholder, board and executives in an organisation.”

READ | Govt commits to digitising flawed ‘RDP housing’ allocation database to do away with corruption

Kubayi said the administrator was asked to hand over a report to the new board as per corporate governance protocol.

Prior to his departure, the administrator brought to her attention media articles about allegations against Poya.

She said she asked him to investigate and urgently provide her with a report.

Kubayi said:

Unfortunately, he left before he could provide me with such a report.

HDA Senior Manager: Marketing and Communication Tshepo Nkosi, confirmed to News24 that the agency was “following its inside processes and putting in insurance policies to cope with nameless whistleblowing issues of this nature”.

Kubayi asked that the HDA be allowed to do its work without interference.

She warned that since her arrival at the department, many unsubstantiated allegations had been made which “tends to actually defocus one from the actual points on the portfolio, which incorporates repositioning the HDA to be a developer of alternative”.