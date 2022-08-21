Kvitova outstays Keys to make Cincy final

Petra Kvitova has overcome a sluggish begin and 10 double faults to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-3 and advance to the ultimate of the Cincinnati Open.

In Saturday’s first match on a muggy Centre Court, a misfiring Kvitova had hassle entering into gear however produced a few of her finest tennis when it mattered, breaking the American favorite to begin the third set.

Sunday’s showdown, towards both French qualifier Caroline Garcia or Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka, will mark the fortieth WTA Tour singles remaining for the 32-year-old Czech – however her first in Cincinnati.

“I expected it to be tough but I didn’t expect it to be that tough,” mentioned two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who will return to the highest 20 of the world rankings on Monday.

“I don’t really care about the ranking. Being in the final is, of course, more important.

“That is why I play tennis – to be within the remaining and battle for the trophy.”

Keys, the Cincinnati champion in 2019, got off to a quick start and was gifted an early break when Kvitova double faulted three times to get in front 2-1.

But Kvitova slowly got her serve and groundstrokes under control and broke back to level at 3-3 as the set drifted to a tiebreak which Keys would claim 8-6.

In the second, Kvitova took command by charging ahead 5-2 but then struggled to close it out as Keys fought back to 5-4.

Serving for the set a second time, Kvitova would not squander another chance to send the contest into a decider.

Kvitova immediately applied pressure, breaking Keys with a thundering forehand return to snatch the early break.

Trailing 4-3, Keys had an excellent alternative to get again on degree phrases with three break factors however was unable to transform as Kvitova fought again for the maintain after which sealed her place within the remaining with one other break.