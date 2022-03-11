KwaZulu-Natal DA opens corruption case against arts and culture head of dept | News24

The DA has laid prison fees in opposition to the pinnacle of the humanities and tradition division in KwaZulu-Natal.

The social gathering alleges that construction-related tenders had been awarded to contractors at inflated costs for the development of eight modular libraries.

The DA known as for officers to be held accountable for squandering thousands and thousands whereas the province’s artists, who had been laborious hit through the Covid-19 pandemic, didn’t get any assist from the division.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has opened a prison case in opposition to the provincial arts and tradition division head (HOD) for alleged corruption.

DA MPL Bradley Singh opened the case on the Durban Central police station on Thursday in opposition to HOD Ntokozo Chonco.

Singh alleges that construction-related tenders had been awarded to contractors at inflated costs for the development of eight modular libraries. This, with funding particularly allotted for Covid-19, Singh mentioned.

READ | KZN government aiming to boost business sector

Tractor-loader backhoes (TLBs), and curler and tipper vans had been paid for however by no means used as a result of the tenders had been awarded through the nation’s laborious lockdown when work was restricted, Singh additional alleged.

In addition, private protecting gear for the libraries was purchased however by no means used as a result of the libraries weren’t constructed, he added.

He additionally accused the division of paying to rent Covid-19 compliance officers who didn’t carry out their duties.

He mentioned Chonco signed off on the tenders, making him liable for the alleged misuse of the cash.

Singh mentioned the division was conscious of the lockdown however continued to make use of taxpayers’ cash to pay for gear and personnel “despite the reality that it would not be used”. ALSO READ | KwaZulu-Natal employment rate ‘unacceptably low’, positive signs of economic recovery He known as for officers to be held accountable for squandering thousands and thousands whereas the province’s artists, who had been laborious hit through the pandemic, didn’t get any assist from the division.

He mentioned:

Almost two years have handed since this finances was authorized, and nonetheless these modular libraries aren’t operational. Instead, they’ve develop into white elephants which might be of no use to the encircling communities.

When requested to remark, the division solely mentioned the regulation ought to take its course.

“The Department of Arts and Culture has noted the statement by the DA, and we respect their right to take whatever action. We will allow the law to run its course.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.