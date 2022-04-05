KwaZulu-Natal man who was marched to police by granny, sentenced with co-accused for murder | News24

A KwaZulu-Natal granny took her grandson to the police after he admitted to killing a person.

Her grandson and one other man have been each handed prolonged sentences within the Ezakheni Regional Court.

Their 43-year-old sufferer was robbed of a number of home equipment and a automobile.

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was marched to the police by his grandmother after admitting he killed a 43-year-old man has been handed a prolonged sentence, alongside along with his co-accused.

The Ezakheni Regional Court sentenced Bongani Buthelezi, 25, to life imprisonment for homicide plus 15 years for theft.

The second accused Simphiwe Carlos Mtshali, 22, whose grandmother took him to the police, was sentenced to 22 years for homicide and 12 years for theft.

The sentences is not going to run concurrently.

The court docket had heard how they killed Mphumzeni Isaac Mbongwa. It is known that they slit his throat with a damaged bottle.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala stated that on 29 June 2019 at 15:30, Mtshali was, “… dropped at Ekuvukeni SAPS by his grandmother after he shared data of how they killed a person along with his co-accused.

“Police and the accused proceeded to the recognized home in Ekuvukeni the place the physique of Mbongwa was present in a pool of blood. The sufferer was pronounced lifeless on the scene.”

Gwala said that during the police investigation, it was established that the victim was also robbed of several appliances as well as a vehicle.

“The automobile was later discovered set alight at Somsuku space in Ekuvukeni. The stolen property was recovered at Buthelezi’s home.”

Both accused were placed under arrest on charges of murder and house robbery. They were tried and they made several court appearances before they were sentenced. Both accused were also declared unfit to possess a firearm. The sentences will not run concurrently.

