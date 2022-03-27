KwaZulu-Natal prisoner died in fight between inmates and officials | News24

An inmate was killed throughout a struggle between inmates and officers.

One official sustained a number of wounds to the top and left arm, whereas one other official was left with a swollen eye from repeated punches.

Correctional providers spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele mentioned the 36-year-old inmate was serving a 20-year sentence for homicide, theft and dealing in medication.

According to Mphahlele, the inmates, categorized as “maximum risk”, have been out for his or her train session round noon on Friday once they attacked jail officers utilizing self-made weapons.

“During the fight, one of the officials suffered eight wounds to the head and two to his left arm. He was admitted to the hospital, where he received treatment,” mentioned Mphahlele.

“The other official was left with a swollen eye after he was repeatedly punched by the inmates,” mentioned Mphahlele.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding his dying, and the KwaZulu-Natal police have joined in on the investigation, Mphahlele added.

“The incident was also reported to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Service for further investigations,” mentioned Mphahlele.

