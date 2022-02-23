KwaZulu-Natal teacher fired for sexually assaulting pupil, deemed unsuitable to work with children | News24

A KwaZulu-Natal instructor has been fired after he was discovered responsible of contravening the Employment of Educators Act by sexually assaulting a pupil.

According to the Education Labour Relations Council, the incident occurred in April 2021.

The council discovered that the instructor is unsuitable to work with youngsters.

A KwaZulu-Natal instructor was fired after he was discovered responsible of contravening the Employment of Educators Act by sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Southlands Secondary School pupil.

Darshin Gyanishwar was additionally discovered to be unsuitable to work with youngsters.

According to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), the incident occurred in April 2021 after the pupil had written an examination.

The ELRC stated that Gyanishwar was engaged to be married to the pupil’s sister on the time and stayed in an outbuilding on the lady’s household property.

The pupil’s mom organized for Gyanishwar to gather her from college and drop her off on the mom’s office after the examination. However, Gyanishwar took her dwelling and sexually assaulted her, it heard.

“The learner had then notified a friend of what had happened. The friend advised her to tell a family member. She had told her sister-in-law who, in turn, advised her to tell her mother.”

Gyanishwar was arrested and appeared in courtroom. However, the matter was withdrawn at his second courtroom look, pending the results of DNA testing.

During the ELRC listening to, nonetheless, Gyanishwar denied the allegations.

READ | Gauteng teacher fired for asking pupils for sex and nude pictures

He claimed that he went to the pupil’s room to search for a charger however discovered her crying. When he requested why she was crying, he stated, the pupil tried to kiss him.

He additionally testified that he believed that she had “developed feelings for him as he took her to the casino and she had seen how well he treated her sister”.

According to Gyanishwar, he had been injured in 2017 and informed the pupil’s household that he anticipated to obtain compensation of roughly R2 million.”

Therefore, he said, the pupil was a “occasion to a conspiracy with different members of the family to extort cash from him in anticipation of a payout from the Road Accident Fund”.

However, ELRC arbitrator J Kirby, rejected his version, saying the pupil gave her evidence in a “clear and constant vogue”.

“She on no account seemed that she was making an attempt to brighten her proof and he or she freely admitted that she was not sure of the precise date on which the incident had occurred.”

Kirby added:

Sexual assault of a child is a serious offence and in line with the provisions of Section 28(2) of the Constitution, 1996, the employee should not be allowed to work with children. He had stood in a position of in loco parentis and abused this position. As an educator he would act in loco parentis with regards to learners, and he cannot be allowed to again act in such a role.

“I’m accordingly glad that the employer has established that the worker is responsible of getting dedicated an act of sexual assault on a learner as stipulated in Section 17(1)(b) of the Act.

“The employee, Darshin Gyanishwar, is guilty of having contravened the provisions of Section 17(1)(b) of the Employment of Educators Act 76 of 1998, in that he committed an act of sexual assault on a learner, and he is dismissed.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.