KwaZulu-Natal traffic cop out on bail on corruption charge | News24

A KwaZulu-Natal site visitors cop is in scorching water after he was arrested on expenses of corruption after allegedly taking a bribe.

The site visitors cop, 44-year-old Dumisani Mchunu – who relies on the Umvoti Local Municipality within the space – appeared within the Greytown Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was launched on R1 000 bail.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo mentioned on Monday that Mchunu is alleged to have stopped a person who was driving a motorized vehicle with Gauteng registration plates on Durban Road in Greytown final month.

“He allegedly informed him that the vehicle had false registration plates then he impounded it. It is further alleged that he demanded R10 000 to release the vehicle.”

Nxumalo mentioned the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation crew and a clandestine sting operation was carried out. She mentioned that throughout the operation, there was an change of cash earlier than authorities pounced on Nxumalo.

“Mchunu was arrested on Friday and charged with corruption. He was taken to court on the same day where he was released on bail.”

The matter was postponed to 1 April for additional investigation.

