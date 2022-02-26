Kyiv apartment block hit by missile: Emergency services

A high-rise condominium block was hit by shelling in a single day in Kyiv as combating raged between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, emergency companies stated Saturday.

A view reveals an condominium constructing broken by latest shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. (Reuters)

The authorities stated the variety of victims was “being specified” and that an evacuation was underway. They posted an image on-line of the tower block with a gap protecting a minimum of 5 flooring blasted into the facet and rubble strewn throughout the road under.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko stated on-line that the constructing had been hit by a missile.

