Kyiv bans Independence Day festivities, amid Russian strike fears

Kyiv has banned mass celebrations to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned residents to be alert to attainable Russian strikes.

Fearing rocket assaults, the Kyiv metropolis navy administration launched a ban on “mass events” Tuesday and Wednesday, it introduced in a statement launched Monday.

The transfer comes “in order to ensure the safety of citizens,” and occasions should “provide for the possibility of sheltering participants” within the case of air raid alerts.

The ban comes after Zelenskyy warned that Moscow might attempt “something particularly nasty” within the run-up to Ukraine’s thirty first Independence Day. The day can even mark six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel,” Zelenskyy mentioned throughout an address over the weekend.

In Kharkiv, a northeastern metropolis, the mayor announced the extension of an in a single day curfew, from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., efficient from Tuesday to Thursday.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the killing of Darya Dugina — the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian ideologue and Vladimir Putin ally — with Russian nationalists calling for an escalation of strikes in opposition to their neighbor.

The U.S. State Department said that Moscow is “stepping up efforts” to strike civilian infrastructure “in the coming days,” marking the primary time the U.S. has particularly warned that civilian and authorities buildings might be focused. The U.S. embassy suggested American residents to depart Ukraine on floor transportation if they will.