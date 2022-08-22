Kyiv hosts a different kind of parade to celebrate Ukraine’s independence day

toggle caption Andrew Kravchenko/AP

Ukraine’s independence day celebrations will not have the same old fanfare as Russia persists in its invasion.

Aug. 24 marks the day when Ukraine’s parliament vowed to separate from the Soviet Union in 1991. The date this yr can even mark six months for the reason that conflict started.

Perhaps probably the most placing departure from previous festivities has to do with the parade.

Instead of the Soviet-style occasions — a ritual that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had referred to as wasteful — Ukraine’s navy is lining the route with the burned-out husks of Russian navy tools.

“I think it’s appropriate, if sad,” Mykhailo Virchenko advised NPR as he and his spouse, Lubov, strolled previous the set up on Sunday.

“We hope that we can celebrate independence without weapons in the future. Maybe with flowers and dances instead,” Lubov stated.

Thousands of individuals walked alongside the way in which as extra flat-bed vehicles introduced of their cargo. Children performed on the cannon barrels, whereas associates took selfies in entrance of armored personnel carriers.

Exposed to the weather, rust coated the armor the place individuals etched graffiti like “revenge for Mariupol” or “for Mykolaiv,” Ukrainian cities that Russia has attacked since February.

Ukrainian officers are warning civilians in opposition to gathering in main cities forward of the vacation.

“Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel,” Zelenskyy said throughout his Saturday night deal with.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a prime adviser in Zelenskyy’s workplace, said Russia would do no matter it may to make the individuals of Ukraine depressing.

“You’ll remember they said they’d march in downtown Kyiv within three days of invading. Here we are six months later, having demonstrated how weak Russia is compared to Ukraine. So they’ll want their compensation,” Podolyak stated.

Ukraine’s Culture Ministry has confirmed there wouldn’t be any public celebration to mark the vacation. The present martial legislation prohibits massive public gatherings.

“I think we can only celebrate once we win,” Valentyn Paska, a Kyiv resident, advised NPR. “I’m just going to work that day.”

Instead, the navy will conduct personal flag-raising ceremonies, and a number of the capital’s monuments will probably be illuminated in blue and yellow, the flag’s colours.