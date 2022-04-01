Kyiv mayor says big battles being fought near Ukrainian capital

“Huge” battles are being fought to the north and east of Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital stated on Friday.

“The risk of dying [in Kyiv] is pretty high, and that]s why my advice to anyone who wants to come back is: Please, take a little bit more time,” Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated, issuing a warning to residents who’ve fled the capital.

Kyiv’s regional governor stated earlier on Friday that Russian forces had been pulling again in some areas across the capital however strengthening its positions in others.

