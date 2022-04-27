Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko makes plea for more Western weapons

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has made an impassioned plea for the West to step up provides of weapons to assist his nation defend itself from Russian aggression.

“With these [defensive weapons], we defend our country” stated the previous world heavyweight boxing champion.

Klitschko instructed Euronews worldwide correspondent Anelise Borges that though there have been indicators of regular life returning to his metropolis, it was nonetheless within the shadow of Russia’s struggle.

The mayor stated stated that Russia launched it is invasion due to Kyiv’s need to hitch the European Union.

“It’s no secret that Putin wants to rebuild [the] Soviet Empire,” stated Klitschko, including that Moscow “does not accept our will”.

“We never was aggressive, and I’m more than sure we will never be aggressive to anyone. Peaceful people live here in Ukraine”.

“Human rights is our priority. Democracy and European standards [are] our goal. We Ukrainians are actually European geographically, with our mentality, with our history”.

“We don’t want [to be] back [in] the USSR…we don’t want to live in a country without human rights”