World
Kyiv, Moscow agree on evacuation corridors in Ukraine war – Times of India
KYIV: Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians on Thursday, in a second spherical of talks since Moscow invaded final week, negotiators on either side stated.
“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated on Twitter.
The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian officers came about on the Poland-Belarus border on the eighth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian negotiators confirmed that either side had agreed to making a method out for civilians.
“The main question that we decided on today was the issue of saving people, civilians, who are in the zone of military clashes,” Russia’s primary negotiator and former tradition minister Vladimir Medinsky stated.
“Russia calls on civilians who find themselves in this situation, if military actions continue, to use these humanitarian corridors,” he stated.
Another Russian negotiator, nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, stated the agreements will likely be “implemented in the near future.”
Ukraine says not less than 350 civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched an assault on Ukraine final week.
Moscow claims it doesn’t goal civilian areas, regardless of widespread proof in any other case.
Putin on Thursday stated Moscow’s advance in Ukraine was going “according to plan” and accused Kyiv of utilizing civilians as “human shields”.
The Kremlin has stated it goals to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.
“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated on Twitter.
The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian officers came about on the Poland-Belarus border on the eighth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian negotiators confirmed that either side had agreed to making a method out for civilians.
“The main question that we decided on today was the issue of saving people, civilians, who are in the zone of military clashes,” Russia’s primary negotiator and former tradition minister Vladimir Medinsky stated.
“Russia calls on civilians who find themselves in this situation, if military actions continue, to use these humanitarian corridors,” he stated.
Another Russian negotiator, nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, stated the agreements will likely be “implemented in the near future.”
Ukraine says not less than 350 civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched an assault on Ukraine final week.
Moscow claims it doesn’t goal civilian areas, regardless of widespread proof in any other case.
Putin on Thursday stated Moscow’s advance in Ukraine was going “according to plan” and accused Kyiv of utilizing civilians as “human shields”.
The Kremlin has stated it goals to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.