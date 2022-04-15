World
kyiv: Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region – Times of India
KYIV: More than 900 our bodies of civilians had been found within the Kyiv area following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief stated in a briefing Friday.
Andriy Nebytov, the pinnacle of Kyiv’s regional police power, stated the our bodies had been deserted within the streets or given momentary burials. He cited police information indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.
“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.
More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added.
“The most victims had been present in Bucha, the place there are greater than 350 corpses,” he stated.
