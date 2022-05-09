Kyiv protests German police confiscating Ukraine flag

Kyiv on Sunday condemned Berlin’s “mistake” after German police confiscated a large Ukrainian flag displayed by demonstrators on the Soviet War Memorial within the German capital.

“Berlin made a mistake by prohibiting Ukrainian symbols,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. “It’s deeply false to treat them equally with Russian symbols.

“Taking a Ukrainian flag away from peaceful protestors is an attack on everyone who now defends Europe and Germany from Russian aggression with this flag in hands,” he added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier Sunday, German police ordered demonstrators gathered in entrance of the Soviet memorial in Berlin to fold up their large Ukrainian flag.

The demonstration got here on the eve of Russian ceremonies to mark its World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

But the choice sparked outrage within the Ukrainian group.

Read extra:

US imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officials on eve of WWII anniversary

Russia hits US-supplied weapons at railway station in Ukraine: Ministry

Russia still shelling Mariupol plant with ‘artillery, tanks, mortars, infantry’: Azov