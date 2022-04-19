Kyiv rejects Serbian allegations about bomb threats on Russia flights

Ukraine has rejected allegations from Serbia that the nation’s secret service is behind a collection of hoax bomb threats on Air Serbia flights to Russia.

Several flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg have been delayed or pressured to return to Belgrade after nameless bomb threats have been made since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has claimed that the overseas intelligence providers in Ukraine and an unnamed EU nation are accountable, with out offering proof.

Other Serbian officers have alleged that the threatening bomb hoax emails have been despatched to Serbia from both Ukraine or Poland.

But Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko has dismissed the accusations as “baseless” and “untrue”.

“[Vučić’s] statements about Ukraine’s alleged involvement in bomb threats to Serbian air carriers flying to Russia are false,” Nikolenko stated in an announcement.

Serbia has voted in favour of UN resolutions condemning Russia’s bloody carnage in Ukraine however has to date rejected becoming a member of worldwide sanctions in opposition to its allies in Moscow, citing its impartial standing.

Only Serbia’s nationwide airline and Turkish air firms haven’t joined EU flight sanctions in opposition to Russia.

Vučić has stated though the Air Serbia flights to Russia do not make a revenue, they’ll proceed “as a matter of our principle”.

Ukraine’s overseas ministry spokesman has expressed disappointment that Serbia has not but supported the 27-nation bloc’s sanctions.

“Tough sanctions and unity of the democratic world can stop this war,” Nikolenko stated in an announcement.

“We call on Belgrade to stand up for the truth and fully join in supporting Ukraine and upholding the values on which a united democratic Europe has been founded.”