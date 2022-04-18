World
kyiv: Russia claims to have ‘destroyed’ military factory outside Kyiv – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry stated Sunday it struck a army plant exterior Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its assaults on the Ukrainian capital.
“During the night, highprecision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region,” the ministry stated in a press release on Telegram. The mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko stated that “some infrastructure objects were hit” within the early hours of Sunday morning.
An AFP journalist in Brovary didn’t witness any indicators of destruction, smoke or hearth. Russia additionally claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian air defence radar tools within the east, close to Sievierodonetsk, in addition to a number of ammunition depots elsewhere.
Explosions have been reported in a single day in Kramatorsk, the jap metropolis the place rockets earlier this month killed not less than 57 individuals at a prepare station crowded with civilians attempting to evacuate forward of the Russian offensive. A regional official in jap Ukraine stated not less than two individuals have been killed when Russian forces fired at residential buildings within the city of Zolote, close to the entrance line within the Donbas.
“During the night, highprecision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region,” the ministry stated in a press release on Telegram. The mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko stated that “some infrastructure objects were hit” within the early hours of Sunday morning.
An AFP journalist in Brovary didn’t witness any indicators of destruction, smoke or hearth. Russia additionally claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian air defence radar tools within the east, close to Sievierodonetsk, in addition to a number of ammunition depots elsewhere.
Explosions have been reported in a single day in Kramatorsk, the jap metropolis the place rockets earlier this month killed not less than 57 individuals at a prepare station crowded with civilians attempting to evacuate forward of the Russian offensive. A regional official in jap Ukraine stated not less than two individuals have been killed when Russian forces fired at residential buildings within the city of Zolote, close to the entrance line within the Donbas.