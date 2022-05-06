Kyiv says 11 women among 41 prisoners freed in new swap

Over 40 Ukrainian troopers and civilians captured by Russia, amongst them 11 ladies and a cleric, have been freed in a brand new prisoner trade, Kyiv stated Friday.

“Another prisoner exchange has taken place: 41 people, including 11 women were brought home,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated in an announcement on Telegram.

Among these launched have been 28 troopers and 13 civilians, one in every of whom was a member of the clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

She didn’t say what number of Russians have been launched in trade.

Quite a lot of prisoner exchanges have taken place between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with the final swap going down on April 30, wherein 14 Ukrainians have been freed, among them a pregnant woman.

