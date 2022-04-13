Kyiv says captures fugitive Ukrainian Putin ally

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday introduced that they had captured a outstanding pro-Kremlin tycoon who escaped from home arrest after Russia’s invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted an image on-line of a dishevelled-looking Viktor Medvedchuk together with his arms in cuffs and wearing a Ukrainian military uniform.

“A special operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. Well done!” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Security company chief Ivan Bakanov mentioned brokers had carried out a “lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation to detain” the Russia-friendly lawmaker.

“No traitor will escape punishment and all will be held accountable under the law of Ukraine,” an announcement on Telegram mentioned.

Medvedchuk, one of many richest individuals in Ukraine, is a vastly controversial determine for his shut ties to Moscow.

The 67-year-old enterprise tycoon counts Russian President Vladimir Putin amongst his private pals and says the Kremlin chief is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya.

He was being held underneath home arrest since final 12 months on treason fees over accusations of making an attempt to steal pure sources from Russia-annexed Crimea and of handing Ukrainian navy secrets and techniques to Moscow.

Medvedchuk reportedly fled shortly after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Police mentioned they didn’t discover him at his dwelling handle on February 26, and introduced that he was lacking a day later.

Kyiv’s crackdown on Medvedchuk had sparked anger within the Kremlin, with Putin vowing at one stage to “respond” to what he known as a political persecution.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to touch upon Medvedchuk’s detention, telling Russian information wires that “there are a lot of fakes coming from Ukraine” and “this needs to be checked first”.

