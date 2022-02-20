World
kyiv: Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling – Times of India
KYIV: Ukraine on Sunday suspended operations at one of many seven checkpoints to territory within the jap Donbass area managed by Russia-backed separatists, resulting from heavy shelling, the Ukrainian navy mentioned.
Incidents of shelling throughout the road dividing authorities forces and separatists elevated sharply final week, in what the Ukrainian authorities known as a provocation. Kyiv‘s Western allies say Russia is getting ready to invade Ukraine and are involved that the escalation may be used as a pretext.
Russia denies any plans to assault its neighbour, whereas Ukraine strongly denied strategies by Moscow that Kyiv may launch an offensive in jap Ukraine.
Separatists on Saturday fired 3 times on the Schastya checkpoint utilizing mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, as ceasefire violations by separatists alongside the frontline elevated to 136 from 66 on Friday, the navy mentioned on its Facebook web page.
Two Ukrainian troopers had been reported killed and 4 wounded on Saturday.
Considering “the escalation of the situation… and the inability to guarantee the safety of the civilian population” utilizing the checkpoint, the command was suspending its use from 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday “for the period of the threat,” the navy mentioned.
Separatist officers accused Ukraine on social media website Telegram of shelling separatist-controlled areas and mentioned they needed to reply accordingly.
