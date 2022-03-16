Europe

Kyiv under heavy attack as Ukraine and Russia say negotiations indicate progress

Kyiv has come underneath elevated assault, with two people injured within the shelling of a 12-story residential constructing early Wednesday. Fires have been set off on a number of flooring, and a neighboring nine-story constructing was additionally broken within the assault, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service mentioned in a press release.

The assault got here a day after not less than 4 residential buildings in Kyiv have been hit by strikes, killing 4 individuals. The residential areas to the east, north and west of town heart have been hit by shelling inside an hour of one another. And not less than 10 individuals queueing for bread have been killed when Russian forces shelled the northern Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv on Wednesday, an area officiak, Vyacheslav Chaus, advised Ukrainian tv.

Chaus mentioned the assault was indicative of Russia’s use of oblique fireplace towards civilians. “This is not the first such incoming shell [in the city], nor is it the first shelling of civilians by the enemy. The Russians are shelling and destroying mostly civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region,” he mentioned.

A 35-hour curfew that started at 8 p.m. native time on Tuesday is presently in place throughout the capital. It is scheduled to finish at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Residents can be prohibited from leaving their houses with out particular permits throughout the curfew, town’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, mentioned, including that folks will nonetheless be capable of go away to enter bomb shelters.

Satellite images taken on Monday revealed that simply 24 miles (38 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, practically each single home on the northwestern aspect of the village of Moschun has sustained vital harm.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned Wednesday that Russia’s negotiating place in talks between the 2 international locations was turning into “more realistic,” and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggestedssssss there was “a certain hope for reaching a compromise.”

Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with European Union leaders in Kyiv on Tuesday “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” a Polish authorities spokesperson mentioned.

Deteriorating state of affairs in ‘hell’ of Mariupol

On Wednesday, more than 3,000 cars transporting evacuees from the besieged southeastern metropolis of Mariupol arrived within the central Ukrainian metropolis of Zaporizhzhia, the top of the regional administration, Oleksandr Starukh, mentioned on his Telegram channel. Among the arrivals given shelter within the metropolis have been 772 youngsters, he mentioned.

However, Russian forces additionally attacked Zaporizhzhia for the primary time on Wednesday. Starukh mentioned on his Telegram channel that the railway station and the world across the botanical backyard have been struck. No casualties have been recorded. Separately, the southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces mentioned the harm had most likely been finished by two missiles, however one did not explode.

Conditions in Mariupol are “unbearable” and “just hell,” residents who fled town advised CNN, as stunning drone footage and satellite tv for pc pictures present the utter devastation wrought by the Russian bombardment.

About 350,000 persons are trapped in Mariupol and as many as 2,500 civilians have died, Ukrainian officers estimate. Those who stay are with out electrical energy, water and warmth. One girl who managed to flee mentioned she had spent two weeks in a basement with about 60 others. Another girl mentioned she let 17 individuals shelter in her home after their houses have been destroyed, and cooked soup in her backyard utilizing rainwater. She described shells flying overhead “around the clock.”

For weeks, there was a failure to ascertain secure corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, which has been besieged since March 1. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, mentioned about 20,000 individuals managed to go away on Tuesday.

A Ukrainian official, Pavlo Kyrylenko, accused Russian troops of holding individuals captive at a Mariupol hospital on Tuesday, and town’s deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, additionally mentioned the hospital was occupied by Russian troops. Kyrylenko mentioned a hospital worker advised him employees and sufferers have been staying within the basement, the place the sick and injured continued to be handled.
A man looks at a burned apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol on Sunday.
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies Monday confirmed the extent of the harm in Mariupol, together with houses smoldering after apparently struggling Russian strikes, a destroyed residence complicated and rising plumes of thick smoke.

Signs of progress in talks

In a televised assertion Wednesday, Zelensky said Russia’s negotiating place in talks with Ukraine was turning into “more realistic,” however he pressured the necessity for his nation to “keep fighting.”

Zelensky emphasised the significance of persevering with the talks as “any war must end in agreement,” however added that “we need more time to achieve decisions that serve the interests of Ukraine.”

“The negotiations are difficult for obvious reasons, but nonetheless there is a certain hope for reaching a compromise,” Russia’s Lavrov said Wednesday in a televised interview to Russian media outlet RBK.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was hope of a compromise in negotiations with Ukraine.
Lavrov additionally mentioned negotiations are underway on humanitarian points, on the state of affairs on the bottom when it comes to hostilities, and on political settlement. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin hadn’t spoken to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, for the reason that starting of the conflict in Ukraine, however contact between the 2 leaders can resume if mandatory.

Vladimir Medinsky, the top of the Russian negotiating delegation, was quoted Wednesday as saying the talks have been “difficult” and “slow,” and that Moscow’s goals in negotiations with Ukraine haven’t modified.

Medinsky was quoted by state media RIA Novosti on Wednesday as saying Moscow needs a “peaceful, free, independent and neutral” Ukraine. He added that the nation shouldn’t be a member of NATO or any navy bloc.

On Tuesday, Zelensky appeared to shift away from his previous demand for NATO membership for Ukraine, saying, “for years we have been hearing about how the door is supposedly open (to NATO membership) but now we hear that we cannot enter. And it is true, and it must be acknowledged.”

Zelensky addresses US Congress

Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech to members of Congress on Wednesday through videolink, receiving a bipartisan standing ovation each earlier than and after his assertion.
Showing a graphic video of Russia’s assaults on Ukraine, Zelensky repeated his requires a no-fly zone in Ukraine and made references to Mount Rushmore, the assaults on Pearl Harbor and the terrorist assaults of September 11, 2001.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the White House doesn’t help instituting a no-fly zone over Ukraine or supplying the Ukrainian Air Force with new fighter plane.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky urged his US counterpart Joe Biden to be &quot;the leader of peace.&quot;

“In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more,” Zelensky mentioned. “New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based.”

Ukraine destroys Russian helicopters

The Ukrainian navy destroyed quite a few Russian navy helicopters on the Kherson International Airport within the south of the nation Tuesday, satellite images from Planet Labs present.

A big black plume of smoke is seen rising from the airport within the picture, with quite a few helicopters on fireplace. It’s essentially the most harmful identified strike the Ukrainian navy has carried out towards Russian helicopters throughout the conflict, with not less than three plane seen on fireplace, or destroyed, on the airport. Military autos seen close to the airport have been additionally hit.

A satellite image shows a large black plume of smoke rising from the Kherson International Airport on Tuesday.

Another picture, taken by a drone hovering above the close by village of Komyshany, additionally exhibits the big plume of smoke rising from the airport. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the picture.

On Monday, satellite tv for pc pictures from Maxar Technologies confirmed quite a few Russian navy helicopters on the tarmac at Kherson’s International Airport. Dozens of navy autos are additionally seen within the surrounding space.

CNN’s Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman in Lviv and Gianluca Mezzofiore contributed to this report.



