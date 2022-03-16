Kyiv under heavy attack as Ukraine and Russia say negotiations indicate progress
The assault got here a day after not less than 4 residential buildings in Kyiv have been hit by strikes, killing 4 individuals. The residential areas to the east, north and west of town heart have been hit by shelling inside an hour of one another. And not less than 10 individuals queueing for bread have been killed when Russian forces shelled the northern Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv on Wednesday, an area officiak, Vyacheslav Chaus, advised Ukrainian tv.
Chaus mentioned the assault was indicative of Russia’s use of oblique fireplace towards civilians. “This is not the first such incoming shell [in the city], nor is it the first shelling of civilians by the enemy. The Russians are shelling and destroying mostly civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region,” he mentioned.
A 35-hour curfew that started at 8 p.m. native time on Tuesday is presently in place throughout the capital. It is scheduled to finish at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Residents can be prohibited from leaving their houses with out particular permits throughout the curfew, town’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, mentioned, including that folks will nonetheless be capable of go away to enter bomb shelters.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned Wednesday that Russia’s negotiating place in talks between the 2 international locations was turning into “more realistic,” and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggestedssssss there was “a certain hope for reaching a compromise.”
Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with European Union leaders in Kyiv on Tuesday “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” a Polish authorities spokesperson mentioned.
Deteriorating state of affairs in ‘hell’ of Mariupol
However, Russian forces additionally attacked Zaporizhzhia for the primary time on Wednesday. Starukh mentioned on his Telegram channel that the railway station and the world across the botanical backyard have been struck. No casualties have been recorded. Separately, the southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces mentioned the harm had most likely been finished by two missiles, however one did not explode.
Conditions in Mariupol are “unbearable” and “just hell,” residents who fled town advised CNN, as stunning drone footage and satellite tv for pc pictures present the utter devastation wrought by the Russian bombardment.
About 350,000 persons are trapped in Mariupol and as many as 2,500 civilians have died, Ukrainian officers estimate. Those who stay are with out electrical energy, water and warmth. One girl who managed to flee mentioned she had spent two weeks in a basement with about 60 others. Another girl mentioned she let 17 individuals shelter in her home after their houses have been destroyed, and cooked soup in her backyard utilizing rainwater. She described shells flying overhead “around the clock.”
For weeks, there was a failure to ascertain secure corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, which has been besieged since March 1. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, mentioned about 20,000 individuals managed to go away on Tuesday.
Signs of progress in talks
Zelensky emphasised the significance of persevering with the talks as “any war must end in agreement,” however added that “we need more time to achieve decisions that serve the interests of Ukraine.”
Vladimir Medinsky, the top of the Russian negotiating delegation, was quoted Wednesday as saying the talks have been “difficult” and “slow,” and that Moscow’s goals in negotiations with Ukraine haven’t modified.
Medinsky was quoted by state media RIA Novosti on Wednesday as saying Moscow needs a “peaceful, free, independent and neutral” Ukraine. He added that the nation shouldn’t be a member of NATO or any navy bloc.
Zelensky addresses US Congress
“In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more,” Zelensky mentioned. “New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based.”
Ukraine destroys Russian helicopters
A big black plume of smoke is seen rising from the airport within the picture, with quite a few helicopters on fireplace. It’s essentially the most harmful identified strike the Ukrainian navy has carried out towards Russian helicopters throughout the conflict, with not less than three plane seen on fireplace, or destroyed, on the airport. Military autos seen close to the airport have been additionally hit.
Another picture, taken by a drone hovering above the close by village of Komyshany, additionally exhibits the big plume of smoke rising from the airport. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the picture.
On Monday, satellite tv for pc pictures from Maxar Technologies confirmed quite a few Russian navy helicopters on the tarmac at Kherson’s International Airport. Dozens of navy autos are additionally seen within the surrounding space.
