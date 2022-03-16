Kyiv under heavy attack as Ukraine and Russia say negotiations indicate progress





Kyiv has come underneath elevated assault, with two people injured within the shelling of a 12-story residential constructing early Wednesday. Fires have been set off on a number of flooring, and a neighboring nine-story constructing was additionally broken within the assault, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service mentioned in a press release.

The assault got here a day after not less than 4 residential buildings in Kyiv have been hit by strikes, killing 4 individuals. The residential areas to the east, north and west of town heart have been hit by shelling inside an hour of one another. And not less than 10 individuals queueing for bread have been killed when Russian forces shelled the northern Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv on Wednesday, an area officiak, Vyacheslav Chaus, advised Ukrainian tv.

Chaus mentioned the assault was indicative of Russia’s use of oblique fireplace towards civilians. “This is not the first such incoming shell [in the city], nor is it the first shelling of civilians by the enemy. The Russians are shelling and destroying mostly civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region,” he mentioned.

A 35-hour curfew that started at 8 p.m. native time on Tuesday is presently in place throughout the capital. It is scheduled to finish at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Residents can be prohibited from leaving their houses with out particular permits throughout the curfew, town’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, mentioned, including that folks will nonetheless be capable of go away to enter bomb shelters.

CNN’s Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman in Lviv and Gianluca Mezzofiore contributed to this report.





