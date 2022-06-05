Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks steer West Indies to ODI series sweep over Netherlands | Cricket News – Times of India

– Celebratory pic along with his spouse, Alyssa✅️- Photobombed by his Dad ✅️Congratulations @nicholas_47!😃#NEDvWI https://t.co/xE4Nc6qxAt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) 1654369598000

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands: Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks each scored maiden one-day worldwide centuries as West Indies accomplished a 3-0 sweep of their sequence in opposition to the Netherlands on Saturday, profitable the ultimate match in Amstelveen by 20 runs.Mayers (120) and Brooks (101 not out) added 184 for the second wicket as West Indies reached 308 for 5 of their 50 overs.The Dutch batsmen battled arduous with half-centuries for openers Max O’Dowd (89) and Vikramjit Singh (54) however couldn’t preserve the chase, falling 20 runs brief.

The sequence fashioned a part of the World Cup Super League from which the highest eight will qualify routinely for the following World Cup.

West Indies lie fourth behind Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan whereas the Netherlands stay down in thirteenth.

The West Indies openers made certain to money in after profitable the toss and selecting to bat first.

Shai Hope, who hit a century to information the West Indies to victory in Tuesday’s opener, performed watchfully for his 24 off 43 balls which solely ended when he mistimed a slog off Bas de Leede and spooned a catch to Vivian Kingma at mid-off.

Mayers, although, was going nicely on the different finish and when Brooks joined him, the pair made hay, including 184 for the second wicket in 29 overs.

Head Coach Simmons celebrates the sequence win along with his spouse, Jacent Simmons. #NEDvWI https://t.co/7aAwl146jd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) 1654369214000

Mayers was in significantly damaging kind, hammering seven sixes and eight fours on his approach to 120 from 106 balls.

When he picked out de Leede on the midwicket boundary within the forty first over, the innings modified down a few gears.

Brooks, who had been shifting alongside easily, might add simply one other 18 runs from the 19 additional balls he confronted.

At the opposite finish Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King and Akeal Hosein all fell cheaply because the Dutch bowlers caught to their weapons.

Brooks, nonetheless, steered West Indies previous the 300 mark and the 33-year-old from Barbados reached his first ODI century within the ultimate over of the innings.

The Dutch responded nicely with one other good begin from their openers Singh and O’Dowd who added 98 for the primary wicket.

3-0! An exhilarating end to the sequence! 💥Well performed boys!👏🏿 #NEDvWI https://t.co/n87EwYLCBX — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) 1654362589000

Singh’s 54 got here from 55 balls and he was changed by a busy Musa Ahmed who crafted a run-a-ball 42. O’Dowd, nonetheless, struggled to get the ball away, his 89 taking 121 balls.

That left an excessive amount of for the decrease order to do within the closing overs.

The West Indies journey from Amsterdam to Pakistan for an additional three-match ODI sequence in Multan.

The Dutch face additional Super League video games in opposition to England and Pakistan, at residence, in June and August respectively.