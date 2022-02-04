Kyle paid $5m for 12-min meltdown

Kyle made headlines this week for storming out of the KIIS FM studio and leaving Jackie O to host the present alone – nevertheless it was enterprise as traditional the following day.

Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands made headlines this week for an outburst many Aussies may anticipate to lose their jobs over.

But regardless of his on-air antics – or maybe due to them – the KIIS FM host is protected in his job and raking in the next wage than most of us may dream of, locked right into a three-year, $5 million-a-year contract to host the present he ceaselessly storms out of.

The newest on-air outburst that noticed Sandilands go away the studio got here this week when he launched an extraordinary 12-minute rant over the news that former NSW remier Gladys Berejiklian allegedly as soon as known as Prime Minister Scott Morrison a “horrible, horrible person” in a textual content message.

“This is the biggest news in Australia, and it’s all over nothing. So what if the ex-premier called the Prime Minister a horrible, horrible person? I’ve called everyone here an effing c*** in text messages. I wouldn’t be surprised if Gladys was just pacifying whatever loser minister she was talking to,” he started.

Sandilands’ outburst descended into hurling insults at one of many station’s newsreaders and he finally stormed off, leaving co-host Jackie O shocked and having to do the rest of the present alone.

Last June, particulars of Sandilands and co-host on The Kyle and Jackie O Show Jackie Henderson’s contracts with the Australian Radio Network (ARN) have been revealed, together with that the host’s $5 million wage is locked in for 3 years.

“We’re locked in to the current astronomical salary that we’re on now for another three years,” he said in July 2021.

Despite the eye-watering wage — which makes him and Jackie O the radio business’s largest earners — that’s nowhere close to his whole fortune.

Mr Sandilands has a nine-figure internet price due to his vastly profitable radio profession and his personal entrepreneurial ventures.

Two months in the past, the media character lifted the lid on how he constructed a enterprise empire price greater than $100 million.

The 50-year-old’s main moneyspinner, an funding firm known as King Kyle, reached a valuation of around $100 million in December.

Sandilands based the corporate in 2012, and it has not too long ago expanded into content material creation and music manufacturing, alongside its already big selection of providers together with drinks and TV present manufacturing.

Sandilands’ extremely worthwhile profession has weathered many controversies, and this week’s is unlikely to have any unfavorable impression for the controversial presenter.

On Thursday, he apologised for the on-air outburst and was welcomed again by his colleagues and viewers.

“Hello Kyle,” co-host Jackie O greeted him rigorously firstly of Thursday’s present. “Good to have you back. How are you feeling today?”

“Feeling pretty good, yeah … sort of,” a sheepish Sandilands responded.

“Are you OK over there? You look like you’re going to cry,” Jackie informed him.

“Oh, it’s a bit embarrassing, yesterday’s carry-on,” he admitted.

“I felt very justified, but I did get my back up a bit – but that happens among friends.”

Despite his apologies, Sandilands insisted he had “every right” to dictate what information runs throughout the breakfast present.

“I did notice a few people comment, ‘what right does Kyle have to decide what the news is?’” he stated.

“Well, every right, because I run the show. I’m not an employee … I don’t work for anyone.”