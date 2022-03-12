Kyle Rittenhouse blasts “dishonest media” after Jussie Smollett verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse blasted what he known as “dishonest media” after the sentencing of former Empire actor Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail and 30 months felony probation.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in November on all costs within the killing of two males in Kenosha, Wisconsin, criticized the media for his or her protection of each circumstances.

“The media called me a white supremacist from the start and instantly called Jussie Smollett innocent,” Rittenhouse tweeted on Friday.

Smollett was found guilty on five of six charges in December for staging an assault towards himself in 2019 that was made to seem like a racist and homophobic hate crime. He maintained that he was harmless at his sentencing on Thursday.

“I’m thankful our justice system in America doesn’t work like the dishonest media; who refused to get the answers before declaring the innocent guilty and the guilty innocent,” Rittenhouse mentioned.

Last month, Rittenhouse launched a new donation fund he says will assist take sure media shops and people to courtroom to carry them accountable for his or her “lies.”

Both Smollett and Rittenhouse’s circumstances had been topic to main media consideration, with excessive profile figures together with President Joe Biden weighing in on each issues.

Rittenhouse claimed throughout an look on Fox News in November that Biden had defamed his character and referred to him as a white supremacist, referring to a marketing campaign video throughout the 2020 election that featured Rittenhouse and Biden accusing then President Donald Trump of not disavowing white supremacists.

Tweets from the president and Vice President Kamala Harris expressing support for Smollett in 2019 had been nonetheless accessible on Friday following the actor’s sentencing.

Smollett was sentenced on Thursday to 30 months of felony probation with no journey restrictions and can spend the primary 150 days of his sentence within the Cook County Jail. He will even need to pay restitution to town of Chicago of $120,106 and a advantageous of $25,000.

He maintained that he was harmless in remarks after his sentencing and screamed “I am not suicidal” to the courtroom. Footage of his feedback subsequently went viral on social media.

“I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago,” Smollett mentioned.

As he was led from the courtroom, the actor mentioned: “If anything happens to me when I go in there I did not do it to myself.”

In November 2021, a jury discovered Rittenhouse not responsible on 5 counts together with first-degree intentional murder and first-degree reckless murder following a excessive profile trial in Wisconsin. The costs arose from the deadly taking pictures of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in addition to the taking pictures and damage of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has been an outspoken critic of the media and vowed to sue news organizations and media personalities who unfold what he described as “lies.”