Kyle Sandilands and fiance Tegan Kynaston thought they’d lost their baby

Kyle Sandilands and fiance Tegan Kynaston predict their first baby collectively — and it’s already been an emotional rollercoaster.

The radio host, 50, who has a enterprise empire value $100 million, made the announcement on-air throughout The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, bringing his fiancee on as a visitor to assist break the information that she’s three months’ pregnant.

And it was a really Sandilands start announcement, with the shock jock asserting he needs “either a girl … or a little gay son,” and praising his fiance’s “beautiful big meaty t***ies” since she’s develop into pregnant.

“This is so exciting! I never thought I’d see the day when Kyle becomes a father,” stated co-host Jackie O – who additionally steered that the being pregnant was “why you’ve started getting so emotional lately – everyone’s noticed”.

Sandilands revealed they’d been by way of the ringer already within the early weeks of the being pregnant.

“This may be a bit personal, but at one stage we thought maybe it had been lost and then we went to the ultrasound in Cairns and the woman there put all of the jelly on her and we didn’t tell her we were worried,” he stated.

“And then she goes, ‘now there is the heartbeat’ and I just yelled out ‘it is alive’.”

He added: “When you first start having one, you don’t know all of the changes and all of the weird feelings.”

Sandilands made headlines earlier this month when he stormed out of the show firstly of an episode, after occurring a fiery 12-minute rant about Australian media and politics.

The dummy spit got here weeks after Sandilands proposed to Kynaston in an extravagant stunt throughout a Queensland vacation in mid-January.

A video shared to the radio present’s social media channels confirmed that Sandilands spared no expense, hiring a venue and organising fireworks throughout a visit to Port Douglas.

Kynaston, 35, had beforehand been Sandilands’ private assistant earlier than the couple began courting in 2019.

The pair acquired collectively after Sandilands broke off an eight-year-long relationship with Imogen Anthony.

Speaking on-air this morning, Kynaston stated Kyle had been “excellent” since she’d fallen pregnant.

“He’s been very emotional … very happy about it,” she stated.