Kyle Sandilands bites back: ‘Piece of s***’

The radio king has gone on the assault for Scott Morrison for the second time this month, delivering one other expletive-laden offensive.

If you’re going to return at Scott Morrison within the lead-up to this 12 months’s federal election, beware the chew of his new assault canine.

For the second time this month Kyle Sandilands has gone on the offensive after the Prime Minister discovered himself below siege.

First it was storming out of the Kyle and Jackie O Show minutes into their February 2 episode after he objected to a dialogue about alleged texts despatched by former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian the place she might Morrison a “horrible, horrible person”.

“This is not real news,” Sandilands roared. “Don’t make up fictitous bulls**t drama over nothing.”

Sandilands was at his vibrant greatest once more on Tuesday morning because the response to Morrison’s interview with spouse Jenny on 60 Minutes continues.

One of the most talked-about moments from Sunday night’s show was the 53-year-old’s try at taking part in April Sun in Cuba by the band Dragon on his ukulele.

The New Zealand band objected to the usage of their most memorable hit, releasing a essential assertion.

“It is a cynical move for a politician to co-opt music in an attempt to humanise themselves come election time,” it learn.

“Maybe if his trip to Hawaii had not been cut short, he could have learnt the lyrics to the rest of the chorus.”

Sandilands’ co-host Jackie Henderson learn the assertion on KIIS FM on Tuesday, prompting an offended outburst from the shock jock.

“You know what Dragon, **** ***,” Sandilands started.

When Henderson informed him to “stop swearing so much”, he continued: “No! This is some piece of s**t old band, trying to be relevant by putting out a press release. You stupid old fools, shut up and enjoy your Spotify streaming … your $14 a week you get from Spotify and die a quiet death.”

Henderson once more tried to tug Sandilands into line, saying she didn’t wish to “speak ill of the dead”.

Dragon singer Marc Hunter and keyboard participant Paul Hewson died in 1997 and 1985 respectively.

“This statement isn’t from them,” Sandilands mentioned. “This is from someone who is alive.”

Henderson: “I know but this is obviously from the estate of Dragon.”

Sandilands: “The estate of Dragon … Who gives a screwing a*** about the estate of Dragon. There’d be no estate. There’d be a caravan somewhere on the north coast. That’s the estate of Dragon.”