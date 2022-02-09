Kyle Sandilands claims it would be ‘racist’ to sack Whoopi Goldberg

Kyle Sandilands is certain he is aware of why Whoopi Goldberg narrowly survived the axe, after she made controversial holocaust feedback on a US discuss present.

Kyle Sandilands has claimed it might be “racist” to sack Whoopi Goldberg after her controversial feedback concerning the holocaust on her US discuss present.

The 50-year-old shock jock has waded into the saga, which noticed Goldberg, 66, narrowly keep away from the axe from ABC’s The View, which as an alternative suspended her for 2 weeks regardless of requires her to be fired.

“Cancel culture is now over. It’s finished. Now no one’s going to get cancelled. If Whoopi Goldberg didn’t get cancelled, then that’s the end of cancel culture,” Sandilands stated. “And they can’t cancel her, because she’s a black woman. And that is racist in itself.

“Why didn’t Whoopi Goldberg get cancelled for saying that s**t about the Holocaust? Because she’s a black woman.

‘That’s the only reason she’s not fired. Because they were like, ‘Oh, she’s not a fat, rich white person! What are we going to do with an actual black woman? Nothing!’”

Sandilands added he doesn’t consider anybody ought to get fired for “having an opinion”, however that it was occurring throughout the board in lots of situations, the obvious being Roseanne Barr who was sacked from her ABC present in 2018 after posting a racist tweet.

“If everyone gets fired for even thinking something nowadays, then why didn’t she (Goldberg) get fired? She only got suspended for two weeks.”

Goldberg was compelled to apologise final week after declaring on-air, “The Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

She apologised just a few days later through Twitter, “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’

“I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” Goldberg stated.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg.”