Kyleen Waltman, woman attacked by 3 dogs, receives thousands in donations

More than $40,000 in donations has been raised for a South Carolina girl who has misplaced each arms after being mauled by three canines.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, remains in a critical condition in the hospital after the assault on Monday, her sister Amy Wynne wrote on a GoFundMe web page created Tuesday.

“She has had both arm amputated up to the shoulder and now she had to have her colon removed and now her esophagus may have to be removed,” Wynne wrote.

“She has a long road ahead of her and will need medical and financial help. Every little bit would help greatly, but please do not feel obligated to donate.”

By early Thursday, the whole stood at greater than $43,000.

“I just want to take a moment and thank everyone for all the prayers and donations,” Wynne wrote in an replace.

“Kyleen is still in critical condition but is stable. She still isn’t out of the woods just yet, she will need more surgeries on her body, the dogs attacked her whole being. Initially we thought just arms but as time goes on, the bites are everywhere.”

Waltman was strolling house on Ball Road in Honea Path on Monday morning when the assault occurred, one other sister, Shenna Green, instructed WYFF News 4.

A person who noticed her being attacked in a ditch ran to a get a gun and the canines ran off after he fired it into the air, Green stated, and her sister was airlifted to hospital.

Waltman is a mom to a 21-year-old son and two daughters, aged 17 and 18, Green stated. According to her Facebook web page, she is a cook dinner at a Honea Path restaurant and from Augusta, Georgia.

“She was a good person. She helped everybody,” Green stated.

Waltman had woken up within the hospital however “everything about her has changed,” Wynne stated. “She’s woken up, which is good. She’s actually woken up, but it’s not her.”

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office stated the canines, who lived on property that had a “Beware of Dogs” signal, had been seized by animal management.

Wynne instructed the station that she needs to see their proprietor held accountable.

“It could’ve been prevented,” she instructed WYFF. “If the dogs were locked up or if the dogs were chained up, or if they were never there to begin with, this would’ve never happened.”

The assault on Waltman follows a development of significant, and in some instances lethal, incidents involving canines. Earlier this week, a 7-month-old girl was mauled to death by a canine in a yard in Georgia.

Waltman’s household, the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville County Animal Control have been contacted for added remark.