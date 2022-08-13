Kyrgios bandwagon runs out of steam

Nick Kyrgios gave all of it he had, however in the long run, within the noon Montreal warmth, there have been simply too many aches and pains.

The mercurial Australian’s profitable run got here to a disappointing finish within the quarter-finals of the Montreal Masters 1000, worn down by fatigue, a sore again, and the implacable serving of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

The No.8 seed received 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 with the ultimate set taking 27 minutes after the primary two lasted 38 and 41 respectively.

Kyrgios didn’t name a coach, or complain, however regarded off the tempo bodily.

“Nick was maybe a little bit injured, which might have hurt his serve,” mentioned Hurkacz. “With both of us serving so well, that few per cent can make the difference.”

Kyrgios had received 15 of his previous 16 singles matches, with the one defeat towards Novak Djokovic within the Wimbledon closing. But that’s a variety of tennis for a participant who has pursued a much less busy schedule lately.

In Washington final week he received the singles and the doubles, enjoying ten matches in all. This was thus his fifteenth match this month within the US hardcourt swing.

“Nick has been playing some incredible tennis throughout the past weeks, so it is a pleasure playing against him,” Hurkacz mentioned.

Hurkacz took the primary set on the tie-break with a backhand winner. Kyrgios then levelled, additionally through the tie-break, with an ace.

But he swiftly went 0-3 down within the closing set and required 4 recreation factors to carry for 1-3. But on Kyrgios’ subsequent service recreation Hurkacz saved 4 recreation factors earlier than breaking on the first try to go 5-1 up and finish the Australian’s resistance.

Hurkacz will play both Norway’s Casper Ruud or native favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime within the semi-finals.