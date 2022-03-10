Kyrgios’ girlfriend stuns in tiny bikini

Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend has left followers with their jaws broad open after the style influencer shared a selfie rocking a fluoro pink bikini.

Just just a few months in the past, most Australians had by no means heard the title Costeen Hatzi — not till Nick Kyrgios publicly introduced he was in a relationship with the Sydney stunner.

Since going Instagram official in December, Costeen has continued to deal with her rising variety of followers with attractive selfies and numerous bikini snaps flaunting her match determine.

But, who precisely is the glamorous new girlfriend of the hot-headed star — and the way did they meet?

Costean is a Bachelor of Psychological Science graduate, who can be a house decor blogger.

She just lately based her personal model Casa Amor, which focuses on minimalist residence decor, and is usually seen selling herself together with numerous luxurious manufacturers on her Instagram web page.

Just one month after she and Nick, 26, went public with their relationship, the style influencer’s following skyrocketed from 20,000 to greater than 50,000.

In a photograph posted to her socials in September, Costean confirmed off her influencer potential by posing in a purple bikini high and matching G-string.

Meanwhile, one other picture confirmed off her glowing pores and skin, spruiking a Bali Body hydrating cream.

She’s continued to flood her Instagram with glamorous selfies, together with one from January exhibiting her in a tiny Peppermayo bikini whereas on vacation in Palm Springs.

“Colours of the season,” she wrote, tagging the clothes model.

She flaunted her toned determine within the fluoro pink and orange set, accessorising it with a number of bracelets, together with a Cartier bracelet given to her by Nick.

“Beautiful,” Nick commented, alongside a love coronary heart and queen crown emoji.

“Stunning as always,” one fan wrote, whereas one other added: “You are beautiful”.

Nick first posted a photograph with Costeen on December 30 because the pair posed in a toilet selfie at a restaurant in Sydney.

“I’m blessed. This is to the new year & a chance for all of us to get it right. We all got played with the vid tho,” he wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

The former Canberra-based world No. 13 just lately advised Stellar journal his relationship with Costeen is his “easiest” one but.

“Relationships are easy when both people are invested. It’s hard to move a couch on your own,” he mentioned.

Nick — who raced to be with Costeen in Sydney following his Australian Open males’s doubles victory in Melbourne — described previous relationships as “brutal” once you’re distant for therefore lengthy.

“The luxury I have now in my career is that I’m able to provide for the person and if they want to travel with me they can,” he advised Stellar.

So, how did the pair really meet?

Costeen just lately advised her Instagram followers the story of how the pair met.

“He was apparently scrolling through Instagram and saw my business account post (a selfie of Costeen in the mirror),” she mentioned.

“He messaged my business account asking if the mirror was available for pick-up and then messaged my personal (account) asking the same thing.”

The just lately topped Australian Open doubles champ tried to select up one thing else — or extra particularly, another person — whereas selecting up the mirror, as he confessed he was extra inquisitive about Costeen than the merchandise itself.

“It was a professional/friendly conversation and then he came to pick up the mirror from Sydney,” she mentioned.

“I had no idea that was all a plan, I literally thought he was buying a mirror.

“He picked up the mirror and, as he would say, ‘it was love at first sight’.”

Costeen was usually featured throughout Nick’s Australian Open marketing campaign with the pair kissing on the courtroom and cuddling throughout his coaching classes.

In a submit from November 8, the place Costeen was seen all glammed up with two pals at a restaurant, Nick commented: “I guess this is when it happened,” alongside a bunch of affection coronary heart emojis.

Nick’s final relationship resulted in October, 2021. It’s not precisely clear when he started relationship Costeen however he confirmed their relationship on December 30, 2021, after the pair had been noticed out and about collectively in Sydney.

Since then, he’s posted a lot #CosteenContent material that he’s created a selected Instagram Stories spotlight devoted to their romance.

Nick referred to as Costeen ‘The One’ and praised her for ‘bringing out the best’ in him in a sequence of heartfelt posts forward of Valentine’s Day this 12 months.