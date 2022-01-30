Kyrgios reveals romantic victory celebration

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made a gushing tribute to his girlfriend after he raced to embrace her following his grand slam win.

The Australian tennis star gained Saturday night time’s closing with Thanasi Kokkinakis towards locals Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in Melbourne.

Kyrgios, 26, was captured on digital camera greeting Costeen Hatzi, 21, with an on-court kiss after his win, which he adopted up with a social media publish.

Kyrgios shared a photograph to his Instagram tales of himself and his accomplice collectively in a rest room, with Hatzi brushing her enamel.

“Only way I’m celebrating,” Kyrgios wrote on the photograph.

Hatzi, a Sydney blogger, shared the video of herself and Kyrgios embracing on the tennis court docket on her personal Instagram account.

“I love you so much and I am extremely proud of you. What an achievement, there’s no one else more deserving than you.” she wrote within the caption.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have recurrently shared images of themselves collectively after going public with their relationship final month.

Hatzi has been by the tennis star’s aspect throughout the Australian Open event.