Kyrgyz climbers remove Ukraine flag from ‘Peak Putin’

Kyrgyzstan’s climbing federation mentioned Friday that it has eliminated a Ukrainian flag from a mountain named after Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a police investigation of the stunt.

Earlier this week, a Twitter consumer figuring out as a climber posted a video of a Ukrainian flag flying subsequent to a plaque marking the mountain as Peak Putin, 4,446 meters (14,587 toes) above sea stage.

The consumer confirmed that she and her climbing accomplice had been interviewed, however not charged, by metropolis police, regardless of earlier police recommendations that the perpetrators may very well be fined.

The climber didn’t admit to planting the flag, blaming the stunt on “some kind of hooligans” as an alternative, in a Twitter submit on Tuesday.

But members of the mountaineering federation of the previous Soviet republic took down the flag on Thursday and changed it with a Kyrgyz flag.

Federation head Eduard Kubatov instructed AFP on Friday that there was “no sort of politics” within the resolution to take down the Ukrainian flag and claimed the mission had been the federation’s personal initiative.

“It is unpleasant for me that I have been dragged into politics… Kyrgyz flags should fly on Kyrgyz mountains, of that I am sure,” Kubatov mentioned by way of phone.

The authorities of mountainous, impoverished Kyrgyzstan is a loyal ally of Russia’s, though even right here there have been indicators of discomfort over Moscow’s warfare in Ukraine and the strident Kremlin propaganda defending it.

Last month, safety providers banned from a state parade manifestations of the “Z” image that Russia has used to pump up help for its forces combating in Ukraine, the place the image has been seen on Russian army uniforms and tanks.

Previously unnamed, “Peak Putin” took the Russian chief’s identify in 2011 as Kyrgyzstan strengthened its ties with Moscow after a revolution the yr earlier than.

