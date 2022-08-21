Kyrgyz company plans to export elevators to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Kyrgyz firm Sky
Elevators (a part of the Sky Industrial Group holding) is planing to
begin exports of elevators to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Sky
Industrial Group informed Trend.
According to the corporate, visits to Dushanbe and Tashkent are
scheduled for the tip of August to get acquainted with the database
of potential companions.
“We are at present speaking with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to
start deliveries of elevators, however we don’t wish to be restricted to
the CIS nations; we are going to make each effort to enter different
markets,” the corporate mentioned.
Earlier, Sky Elevators and the Russian firm MTK, inside the
framework of the Russian-Kyrgyz enterprise discussion board, signed an settlement
on the provision of elevator merchandise to Russia on August 3, 2022. The
quantity of provides and the fee is just not specified.
Remarkably, Sky Elevators is the primary enterprise for the
manufacturing of elevator tools and lifting mechanisms in
Kyrgyzstan.