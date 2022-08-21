Kyrgyz company plans to export elevators to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Kyrgyz firm Sky

Elevators (a part of the Sky Industrial Group holding) is planing to

begin exports of elevators to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Sky

Industrial Group informed Trend.

According to the corporate, visits to Dushanbe and Tashkent are

scheduled for the tip of August to get acquainted with the database

of potential companions.

“We are at present speaking with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to

start deliveries of elevators, however we don’t wish to be restricted to

the CIS nations; we are going to make each effort to enter different

markets,” the corporate mentioned.

Earlier, Sky Elevators and the Russian firm MTK, inside the

framework of the Russian-Kyrgyz enterprise discussion board, signed an settlement

on the provision of elevator merchandise to Russia on August 3, 2022. The

quantity of provides and the fee is just not specified.

Remarkably, Sky Elevators is the primary enterprise for the

manufacturing of elevator tools and lifting mechanisms in

Kyrgyzstan.