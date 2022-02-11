Kyrgyzstan confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry reported 69 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, Trend reviews close to Kabar.

The new infections introduced the nation’s whole tally to 199,890 circumstances.

The ministry mentioned that 274 extra recoveries have been registered over the previous day, taking the depend to 192,232.

Meanwhile, 3 extra folks died from COVID-19 issues, bringing the loss of life toll to 2,920.

There are 585 COVID-19 sufferers being handled presently in hospitals, with 58 in intensive care items and a pair of,597 receiving therapy at dwelling.