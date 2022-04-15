Kyrgyzstan, EBRD discuss implementation of business and green economy projects

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek

Zhaparov met with Managing Director of the European Bank for

Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Central Asia Zsuzsanna

Hargitai, Trend

reviews citing Kabar.

During the assembly, the edges mentioned topical problems with

interplay and bilateral cooperation, the press service of the

Cabinet reported.

Akylbek Zhaparov famous the priorities of the Cabinet of

Ministers, stressing that the long-term strategic priorities for

the republic are the event of “green economy”, the utmost

useful resource and power conservation, the usage of different and

renewable power sources, the nation’s contribution to

worldwide efforts to stop the results of world warming.

EBRD Central Asia Managing Director Zsuzsanna Hargitai famous the

success of the current discussion board within the capital on the transformation of

the power sector of the nation, which offered the precedence

areas of improvement of the business.

She additionally famous the anti-crisis measures ready by the Kyrgyz

Cabinet and congratulated the Kyrgyz aspect on reaching an settlement

on the Kumtor mine.

In the course of the assembly, the edges mentioned precedence areas

of cooperation, notably the implementation of tasks within the

areas of irrigation, agriculture and power.

They additionally reaffirmed readiness to additional implement beforehand

reached agreements. The consultant of the monetary establishment

expressed readiness to supply advisory assist to the republic in

tasks on improvement of agribusiness, development of photo voltaic and

wind energy crops.