Kyrgyzstan, EBRD discuss implementation of business and green economy projects
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek
Zhaparov met with Managing Director of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Central Asia Zsuzsanna
Hargitai, Trend
reviews citing Kabar.
During the assembly, the edges mentioned topical problems with
interplay and bilateral cooperation, the press service of the
Cabinet reported.
Akylbek Zhaparov famous the priorities of the Cabinet of
Ministers, stressing that the long-term strategic priorities for
the republic are the event of “green economy”, the utmost
useful resource and power conservation, the usage of different and
renewable power sources, the nation’s contribution to
worldwide efforts to stop the results of world warming.
EBRD Central Asia Managing Director Zsuzsanna Hargitai famous the
success of the current discussion board within the capital on the transformation of
the power sector of the nation, which offered the precedence
areas of improvement of the business.
She additionally famous the anti-crisis measures ready by the Kyrgyz
Cabinet and congratulated the Kyrgyz aspect on reaching an settlement
on the Kumtor mine.
In the course of the assembly, the edges mentioned precedence areas
of cooperation, notably the implementation of tasks within the
areas of irrigation, agriculture and power.
They additionally reaffirmed readiness to additional implement beforehand
reached agreements. The consultant of the monetary establishment
expressed readiness to supply advisory assist to the republic in
tasks on improvement of agribusiness, development of photo voltaic and
wind energy crops.