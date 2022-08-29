Kyrgyzstan names sum of money allocated for Batken airport renovation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kyrgyzstan’s Manas

International Airport OJSC will allocate about 200 million soms

($2.4 million) for the renovation of Batken Airport, the press

service of the OJSC informed Trend.

The OJSC notes that the financing will probably be carried out on the

expense of the corporate’s personal funds.

“In this 12 months, it’s deliberate to reconstruct the factitious

pavement of the runway, taxiway and apron on the Batken airport,

equipping the airfield with lighting gear. As a part of the

implementation of those duties, a contest was held to develop

design estimates for the reconstruction of components of the Batken

airfield,” the OJSC mentioned.

Major repairs of the Batken airport haven’t been carried out

since commissioning. The deadline for completion of the

reconstruction is November 2022.

Meanwhile, Batken International Airport is positioned 600 meters

southeast of the town of Batken and 184 km from the Osh

airfield.