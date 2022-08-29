Kyrgyzstan names sum of money allocated for Batken airport renovation (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kyrgyzstan’s Manas
International Airport OJSC will allocate about 200 million soms
($2.4 million) for the renovation of Batken Airport, the press
service of the OJSC informed Trend.
The OJSC notes that the financing will probably be carried out on the
expense of the corporate’s personal funds.
“In this 12 months, it’s deliberate to reconstruct the factitious
pavement of the runway, taxiway and apron on the Batken airport,
equipping the airfield with lighting gear. As a part of the
implementation of those duties, a contest was held to develop
design estimates for the reconstruction of components of the Batken
airfield,” the OJSC mentioned.
Major repairs of the Batken airport haven’t been carried out
since commissioning. The deadline for completion of the
reconstruction is November 2022.
Meanwhile, Batken International Airport is positioned 600 meters
southeast of the town of Batken and 184 km from the Osh
airfield.