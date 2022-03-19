Kyriacou fires up in Saudi Arabia tourney

Steph Kyriacou shot the equal greatest spherical of the day to leap into competition on the $1 million Saudi Ladies International on the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

After posting a gap 75, the younger Australian fired a six-under 66 within the second spherical on Friday to shut inside three pictures of leaders Georgia Hall and Kristyna Napoleaova.

The Sydneysider kickstarted her spherical with an eagle on the thirteenth earlier than dropping a shot on the next gap.

However, it was her again 9 the place the two-time Ladies European Tour winner made inroads as she rolled in 5 birdies to place herself at three-under-par for the match and in a great place heading into the weekend.

“I hit good shots yesterday, but they would finish like 30 metres away from the pin,” stated the 21-year-old, who completed third in final season’s Race to Costa del Sol.

“I hit good shots today and because there wasn’t much wind, I could actually hit them close and give myself chances.”

England’s Hall and Czech rookie Napoleaova are tied on the high.

Hall, who shared the in a single day lead alongside Sophie Witt, obtained off to a scorching begin with three consecutive birdies on holes 11 by way of to 13 and made the flip in 33.

As the wind began to choose up on the finish of the morning, Hall made one other birdie on the fourth however dropped a shot on the sixth to signal for a spherical of 69 and sit at six-under-par.

“The pins were a little trickier actually than yesterday. I’m pretty pleased with the way I played,” stated the two-time Solheim Cup winner.

“It gives me a lot of confidence going into the weekend. That’s what happens with golf, sometimes you get a good draw and sometimes a bad draw.

“You’ve obtained to simply accept it, which I did. I do not thoughts taking part in within the wind, so we’ll simply see what occurs.”

Napoleaova faced the tougher afternoon conditions on day two but breezed through her round firing a bogey-free 66 – one of three players to do so with Kyriacou and Sanna Nuutinen – to be level with Hall.

After an eagle on the fourth, the former footballer rolled in birdies on seven, nine and 13 before finishing her day with a flourish on 18 to seal a career-best round.

“It was a very good spherical. Even yesterday I felt just like the course is operating very well and the greens are pure. I really feel that is precisely for me – other than the wind,” said Napoleaova, who only began playing golf six years ago.

Five-time LET winner Anne Van Dam also produced an excellent afternoon round firing a 69 (-3) to move to third place on four-under-par.

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist shot a level-par spherical of 72 to sit down in fifth place on two-under whereas three gamers are in a share of sixth place, together with 2010 LET Order of Merit winner Lee-Anne Pace.