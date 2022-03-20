Kyriacou sixth as Hall wins Saudi title

Georgia Hall has earned a five-shot victory on the Saudi Ladies International as sixth-placed Australian Steph Kyriacou could not discover the last-round cost she wanted to even get near the dominant English winner.

Hall shot a one-under-par final-round 71 to take care of her in a single day lead and full her comfy win on the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

She was by no means actually underneath any strain after birdies at 4 of her opening six holes whereas her pursuers struggled to get going.

Sydneysider Kyriacou had began the day seven days adrift of Hall however as course file holder, was hopeful of a rousing end.

But after a birdie on the brief third, her problem evaporated with a few bogeys simply after the flip.

She ended with a par 72 to complete on a three-under complete, eight photographs behind Hall and three behind the joint runners-up, Czech Kristyna Napoleaova and Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson.

Kyriacou might be a minimum of be consoled by selecting up a 25,000 Euro cheque for an additional top-10 end on the Ladies European Tour.

Emily Kristine Pedersen was a shot additional again on 5 underneath with Carlota Ciganda fifth on 4 underneath.

“Sometimes it is not always easy with a five-shot lead into the last day – it puts a little bit more pressure on you – but I was really happy with the way I conducted myself,” mentioned a delighted Hall.

Australia’s different competitor, Whitney Hillier ended with a 73 to complete at two over in joint-Seventeenth place.