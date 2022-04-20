Kyrie Irving gave $200 to homeless man days before $50K NBA fine

Redemption factors?

Kyrie Irving was noticed handing out a wad of money to a homeless man in NYC final Friday, simply days earlier than he made obscene gestures throughout a playoff recreation in opposition to the Boston Celtics.

A spy tells us the Brooklyn Nets star – who has since been slapped with a $50,000 fine from the NBA for his actions — “gave a homeless man $200 before jumping in an Escalade.”

According to our supply, the gesture occurred after Irving, 30, exited Catch within the Meatpacking District and whereas he was ready for his trip.

Irving has been noticed giving again to others on earlier events. In 2018, he was caught on video by TMZ giving $240 to a homeless man in Houston, Texas.

“I just had to bless that man,” he told NBC on the time. “I’m really afforded a lot in this life, that I play the game, the game that I love. I just love giving back. I told you my object is to heal the world.”

Irving has accomplished quite a few good deeds via his Ok.A.I. Family Foundation together with buying a home for George Floyd’s household, building a solar-powered water plant in a village in Pakistan and donating food and masks to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. He additionally dished out $1.5 million in order that members of the WNBA who selected to not play as a result of COVID-19 pandemic or social justice points may receives a commission whereas sitting out a season.

Irving – who performed for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019 – made much less constructive headlines on Sunday after he flipped off followers throughout a recreation in Boston.

“It’s not every fan, I don’t want to attack every fan, every Boston fan,” he said after the recreation. “When people start yelling ‘p—y’ or ‘b—ch’ and ‘f–k you’ and all this stuff, there’s only but so much you take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, f–k that, it’s the playoffs. This is what it is.”