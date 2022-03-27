Kyrie Irving indicates he’ll stay in Brooklyn ahead of first home game of the season

MIAMI — Kyrie Irving is lastly going to play a house recreation for Brooklyn once more on Sunday. And he apparently intends to play residence video games with the Nets for years to come back.

Irving, chatting with reporters Saturday following Brooklyn’s game-day shootaround apply in Miami, stated he feels snug being a member of the Nets and that he desires to stay teammates with Kevin Durant.

Irving holds a $36.5 million participant possibility for subsequent season. He may choose out and signal as much as a five-year contract price as a lot as $246 million this coming summer season – assuming the Nets supply such a deal.

“I love it here,” Irving stated. “Once summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations but there’s no way I can leave my man 7 anywhere.”

That was a reference to Durant, who wears jersey No. 7 for Brooklyn.

Irving’s revelation wasn’t precisely a revelation to the Nets, coach Steve Nash stated. Brooklyn has been working below the idea that Irving shall be again subsequent season and past.

“I think we we all feel confident that we’ll have Kyrie back,” Nash stated. “But that’s a front office discussion.”

Irving’s feedback got here in the future earlier than he is scheduled to play his first residence recreation for the Nets this season, now that New York City mayor Eric Adams exempted athletes and performers from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. After Saturday’s recreation at Miami, Irving and the Nets return residence to host Charlotte on Sunday.

Irving has stated he’s unvaccinated, which has meant that he is been eligible to solely play highway video games for the Nets since re-joining the staff in January. Adams’ choice has been criticized by some, for the reason that metropolis’s mandate nonetheless applies to many staff similar to law enforcement officials and academics.

“If the mandate isn’t necessary for famous people, then it’s not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis,” Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, stated this week.

Irving indicated that he understands why many might imagine Adams’ choice creates a double normal.

“I think there are a lot of people dealing with real consequences from being unvaccinated,” Irving stated Saturday. “I don’t think it’s talked about enough in terms of our essential workers and people on the front lines.”

Offering Irving an extension would imply that the Nets might have roughly $560 million promised to 3 gamers.

Durant’s four-year, $194 million extension with the Nets begins subsequent season, retaining him below contract to Brooklyn by way of the 2025-26 season. Ben Simmons, who has but to make his Nets debut after being acquired from Philadelphia earlier this season, is below contract by way of 2024-25 and is owed about $113 million by way of the rest of his deal.

“I’m looking at the long run,” Irving stated.