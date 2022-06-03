KZN community’s anger over water supply: ‘They don’t know the frustration we are feeling’ | News24

Mxolisi Kaunda sat down with the Tongaat neighborhood for the primary time because the floods hit almost 50 days in the past.

While solely about 40 residents attended, they voiced their considerations with the gradual tempo in attending to their wants.

Kaunda was meant to introduce a contractor, however was unable to – because of an objection from one other bidder.

Some residents within the better Tongaat neighborhood really feel the mayor of Durban, Mxolisi Kaunda, and senior officers at nationwide, provincial and native ranges have failed them after tens of 1000’s have been with out correct water provide for over 50 days because the April flooding.

“We feel like they don’t care about us because they are not in our shoes and they don’t know the frustration we are feeling,” Tongaat resident Memory Gugulethu stated on Thursday.

She was talking at one of many first formal neighborhood engagements Kaunda has had with Tongaat residents since flooding hit over 50 days in the past, destroying a lot of the water infrastructure within the space.

The mayor was on the Tongaat Indoor Sports Centre after sending out a public invite on Wednesday afternoon.

He stated he would introduce a contractor to the neighborhood to move up the restore of the Tongaat Water Works, the important thing facility that provides residents.

By Thursday nevertheless, the contractor was nowhere in sight due to a provide chain dispute.

Kaunda, flanked by his deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, and three ward councillors, heard complaints and considerations from residents.

They supplied some suggestions, and promised to mitigate the residents’ almost two months of being with out tapped water.

His go to got here a day after Tongaat residents blocked key roads out and in of the northern city in Durban, leading to police detaining 4 males earlier than releasing them on a warning.

We are being ignored

Gugulethu, a Hambanathi resident, stated that, like many others, her major concern was the gradual tempo of the City and the federal government.

She stated that, whereas the president declared it a catastrophe space, officers had been shifting at a gradual tempo, and failed to grasp what no water provide was like.

She added:

Our fundamental concern is: why did it take almost two full months to begin the mission? After the catastrophe, they wanted to begin doing the issues instantly.

“If I remember, our councillor told us they just started to fix the road [going to Tongaat Water Works]. That took them over 30 days to start doing. If it takes you over a month to even start doing up the roads, when will you start the project of the water works?”

READ | Water protests continue in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal

Residents within the Hambanathi Township in Tongaat patiently await a water tanker to reach. Thabiso Goba

She stated that, whereas some in Hambanathi acquired water, there have been many roads that didn’t.

“For three or four days at a time, some people got no water at all. We have kids and we have families we have to cater for. Some of the tankers only go to certain roads. It is frustrating to know some people are getting water and we are not.”

The high quality of water within the tankers was additionally questionable, Gugulethu claimed.

She added:

We additionally want water to drink. The tanker water is just not wholesome, however they’re nonetheless giving it to us. Old individuals and younger persons are getting sick. Imagine in case you drink the water, get a operating tummy, however there may be nonetheless no operating water in your home. That is a catastrophe. It is unhygienic.

“Some of us have been using river water, we know it is not good to use this, the municipality have told us this, but what else are we supposed to do? They don’t give us any water.”

Osborne Maphumulo, additionally a Hambanathi resident, lashed out at Premier Sihle Zikalala throughout his grievance. He stated he had not seen the 30 tankers that had been stated to be servicing the neighborhood.

“Sihle Zikalala has uttered propaganda to the media that he issues 30 to 35 water tankers in Tongaat, we do not see that. To run short of water is part of major hygiene and is life, but it seems as if it’s not treated as significantly as we expect leadership to do.

“Water tankers have to be up and down from morning to night, not seeing them from 10:00 – we’re working and do not need an opportunity to fetch water, solely to seek out after we come from work, there isn’t a water, how are we speculated to know?”

Kaunda asks for patience

Kaunda told residents that, despite the lack of water, they were not being ignored by the government and the City.

“The deputy minister got here right here greater than twice. Deputy mayor, whip and councillor have been round right here. We can proudly say we by no means uncared for you. In phrases of receiving service, we are going to agree you haven’t acquired it but, now we have been right here providing you with updates on what’s going to occur.”

He said they were working closely with Umgeni Water, the bulk water supplier for the province.

“There is a problem with the water supply, as a result of it isn’t solely Tongaat that’s sourcing water from Hazelmere Dam.

READ | Tongaat water protests: Angry residents block roads, as Durban mayor promises solution in six months

“Those same dams need to support other communities, like iLembe. Therefore, what we have done with Umgeni Water is to try and mitigate and abstract water. We are also conducting water shedding to ensure that at least some houses start receiving water for four hours and cut off.”

He stated water from its supply was not simply allotted to eThekwini, but in addition different municipalities.

Speaking on the water tankers, Kaunda claimed there have been 27 in Tongaat. He additional claimed that the City had 200 tankers.

“The challenge of water is not just here, it is in other parts of the city. With the 200 tankers we have, we have to distribute it to other areas also. You are the only [area] receiving 27 tankers.”

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.